SALISBURY, Md. - An event was held today to honor the lasting impact of Bill Handy with a new street sign.
William "Bill" Handy spent more than 60 years transporting generations of students and serving families. Throughout his career, he also worked with the funeral service industry, helping families through difficult times.
Handy died in Aug. 2024 after battling Alzheimer's Disease.
On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 24, community members gathered for the sign dedication at the corner of Lake Street and Burton Street, the location of Handy's former bus yard.
Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes attended the event. She says her mother was one of the students that Handy transported on his bus back in the 1960s.
Delegate Sample-Hughes had this to say about Handy's character: "A true leader. A true leader in standing up for what he thought was right, but then quietly and humbling, preparing the next generation for entrepreneurship and for the ability to know that the community must work together. And so he always encouraged people to work together, listen to each other and to be kind."