SALISBURY, Md.- There is a new effort to help clean up litter in Wicomico County.
In partnership with Salisbury University, the Wicomico County Department of Public Works, and Wicomico Clean, there is a new survey seeking at last 500 participants.
Professor Ryan Weaver at the university is spearheading the survey.
“We are investigating roadside litter in the county, specifically looking into what the community thinks, and believes about roadside litter in the community. We are asking for our diverse community to speak up. The survey is translated to Spanish and Haitian Creole,” said Weaver.
Weaver says students will bring this data to county leaders, in the hopes of generating solutions if a solution is needed.
“We will give that data hopefully to the County Council, the County Executive, obviously County Public Works, Wicomico Clean, and all of those entities who work together to develop policy based on the data and try and figure out how to mitigate this issue, if there is an issue,” said Weaver.
Student Malinda Williams is also working on the survey and says this project is personal.
“I grew up in Wicomico County. I grew up doing all types of community work in the county. I was a Girl Scout. I was involved in my high school and coming into college and being able to continue to work in that same community, it’s really beneficial for me because now I get to go on a higher level,” said Williams.
For student Allison Yeager, this kind of work is second nature.
“Personally, I love to help people. I like listening to people’s problems. I'm a psychology major so I just like to really listen to people,” said Yeager.
Weaver hopes at least 500 people participate in the survey, which can be found here.