Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA... Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD... Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River... Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD... Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island... * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 747 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 nm west of Mayo to Fort Washington to Mason Neck State Park, moving east at 25 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boaters in small craft could be thrown overboard by suddenly higher winds and waves capsizing their vessel. * Locations impacted include... Dares Beach, Flag Harbor, James Island, Calvert Cliffs, and Drum Point. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are expected. && HAIL...0.00IN; WIND...>34KTS