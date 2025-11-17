BIVALVE, Md. -- For years, Verizon customers in Bivalve have grown used to dropped calls, dead zones and the occasional scramble around the house to find a single bar of service. But that changed this week with the activation of a new Verizon 5G tower, a long-awaited upgrade that neighbors say is already making a noticeable difference.
What may sound like a small moment to most, a phone call connecting on the first try, marks a significant milestone for those who have struggled with poor reception on the Westside of Wicomico County.
"It was nonexistent here," said Ron Thomas.
"It's very sketchy," added Shawn Long.
Long switched to AT&T several years ago after growing tired of chasing a signal around his home.
"We would know there were certain windows that we'd have to put our phone in to get service or get a signal," said Long.
If that didn't work, Long said his family would try their luck at the Cedar Hill Marina, and he's not the only neighbor in Bivalve who would resort to extreme measures.
Thomas, who has remained a Verizon customer, said he often used a Wi-Fi-connected cell booster or parked outside the West Side Fire Department to access its booster system. The arrival of 5G equipment, he said, has finally solved those problems.
"I looked at my phone and had five bars for the first time ever," Thomas said. "It's long overdue. I'm absolutely thrilled, and I'm glad they made it happen."
Wicomico County officials have been working on the project for two years. In May, the County Council approved a lease agreement allowing the company to install the upgraded technology. Six months later, people are now experiencing significantly improved coverage.
County leaders say the new tower will provide a reliable connection for neighbors, first responders and local businesses.