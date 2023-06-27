Milton, Del.- A new temporary traffic pattern is coming to the area of Route One and Route 16 in Milton.
The Delaware Department of Transportation says that starting Tuesday, July 11, Route One traffic will shift along temporary crossovers onto the former Route One northbound lanes. Route One northbound traffic will continue to be maintained along ramps A and B.
The switch is expected to start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, until 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, weather permitting. Drivers can expect to see this pattern until the summer of 2024.
DelDOT says this phase of work is for the construction of Route One southbound pavement, embankment, bridge, and Ramp C and D.