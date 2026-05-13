New trail and fitness stations coming to Lake Street Park in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - City officials announced a new trail and fitness project coming to Lake Street Park later this month.
The City of Salisbury says it is using federal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds to construct a walking trail that will loop around the perimeter of the park along the existing fence line.
Along the trail, eight outdoor workout stations will be installed with benches at each location.
“This project is an investment in the health, wellness and quality of life of this neighborhood and our community as a whole. We are proud to continue investing in projects that strengthen our neighborhoods and expand recreational opportunities throughout Salisbury,” said Mayor Randy Taylor.
Officials say construction is expected to be completed by the end of May, weather permitting.