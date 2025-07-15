MILTON, DE -- A new 140-foot cellphone tower has gone up along Front Street. The project has been in the works for a few years, and had received some push back from neighbors in the past.
Officials with Verizon said the new tower will help enhance coverage in the area.
Ted Zyskowksi, who lives in Milton, told WBOC he used to have Verizon. Zyskowksi said he had to switch carriers due to the lack of coverage in the area.
"We had Verizon, and we were trying to stream off it, but the bandwidth got used up so much that we couldn't stream from our phones to our TV any longer. We had to switch to another carrier," Zyskowksi said.
Zyskowski said the area needs improved coverage. However, some neighbors are frustrated with the new cell site.
Carla Donofrio used to live across the street from the tower's site, and her sister still does. Donofrio said she feels the tower never should have gone up.
"We would never have purchased a home here if we had known that was gonna be here," Donofrio said. "I think it's too close to the homes, and we don't know if there are potential health hazards that it could cause down the line with people living underneath it."
Allen Benson filed an appeal against the project during the tower's construction. Benson said it detracts from the nearby homes, specifically the adjacent historical district.
"It makes me feel betrayed by the mayoral administration and the town council prior to this one," Benson said. "They disregarded all of our views."
Benson also said the tower should not have been placed in a flood plain, and wishes that town leaders had considered alternative locations.
"My wife and I had taken pictures in all the surrounding communities. They all have cell antennas on their water tower," Benson said.
Verizon officials said they expect construction to wrap up on the tower by the fall, and that they will keep Milton customers updated about when they can expect to see enhanced coverage.