Salisbury, MD – The landscape of Business Route 50 in Salisbury is undergoing a significant transformation with the near completion of the new Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
The construction of the $40 million facility has been driven by the pressing needs of the old sheriff's office, which suffered from water damage, flooding, and a critical lack of space. These issues have underscored the urgency for a modern and spacious headquarters for the county's law enforcement.
Sheriff Mike Lewis highlighted the features of the new building, including 500-pound steel doors and bullet-resistant glass, underscoring the facility's role not just as a new headquarters but as a crucial law enforcement tool. "It's a beautiful new home but a needed law enforcement tool," Lewis said, expressing hope that the new office will lead to reduced response times and support the next generation of police officers. "This building right here is a 45 to 50 year building," Lewis added, emphasizing its long-term durability.
Originally scheduled to open in May, supply chain issues have delayed the opening until August. Despite the delay, construction advisor Mark LaPenna finds satisfaction in the project's progress, transforming from a pile of dirt to a 58,000 square foot public safety complex. "It's gonna be a major benefit to the Sheriff's Office just because of the total upgrades they'll receive," LaPenna noted.
Sheriff Lewis envisions the new sheriff's office not just as a workplace for law enforcement personnel but as a community hub for public safety. "This will be a true public safety complex for the entire community," Lewis said, anticipating the facility to host numerous community events.