CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va.-The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce has unveiled the Chincoteague 'Plan Your Visit' Widget. It's a new interactive way to map out everything fun in Chincoteague, including hotels, popular restaurants, activities, shopping, itinerary building, and audio tours.
The Chamber says the platform focuses on giving visitors an intuitive and engaging way to experience the island.
The widget is available on chincoteaguechamber.com, the official tourism website for Chincoteague Island, Virginia, through new mobile apps for Android and Apple, and coming later this spring/summer on an interactive outdoor kiosk that will be conveniently located in the chamber yard in the turn circle on Maddox Boulevard.