Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning then windy with a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 94F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.