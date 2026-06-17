SALISBURY, Md. - Wor-Wic Community College and Salisbury University announced a partnership today to make it easier for Wor-Wic students who received their associate degrees to transfer directly to Salisbury University to pursue bachelor's degrees.
SU President Carolyn Ringer Lepre and Wor-Wic President Deborah Casey signed a memorandum of understanding to create the transfer program through the Maryland Transfer Intensive, a statewide initiative aimed at improving community college transfer outcomes.
According to SU, 55% of Maryland community college students are in transfer programs, but only 23% transfer to a Maryland four-year institution within six years.
"We have students who will come in and maybe a credit that they took at Wor-Wic won't seamlessly transfer to Salisbury, or what they took for their major won't count the way they thought it did. So, we wanted to make it as simple as possible.," says SU President Lepre. "We know how expensive higher education is. And, we want to make sure that we're providing both access and affordability in the transfer process."
Under the agreement, SU and Wor-Wic will keep its current agreements for the engineering programs, and continue or add new agreements for computer science, mathematics, biology, chemistry, business, psychology, interdisciplinary, studies, and secondary educations programs in chemistry, mathematics, biology, earth science, physics, and history.
SU adds the potential future programs that could be added to the agreement include forensic science, data science, criminal justice, nursing, early childhood education, and secondary education programs in English, Spanish, and French.