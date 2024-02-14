OXFORD, MD - In a significant move, the town of Oxford has paved the way in Talbot County for the establishment of cannabis dispensaries within its borders. With the recent passage of legislation altering zoning regulations, Oxford is set to end its 9-month marijuana moratorium.
Similar to other municipalities that enacted temporary moratoriums, Oxford utilized this time to craft zoning ordinances tailored to accommodate dispensaries. The new ordinance is designed to regulate the placement of cannabis dispensaries within the town's limits.
Under the newly established regulations, cannabis dispensaries are prohibited from operating within 500 feet of certain sensitive areas, including schools, child care centers, playgrounds, recreation centers, and public parks. Additionally, dispensaries must maintain a minimum distance of 1000 feet from each other. These measures, as articulated by Commission President Tom Costigan, are aimed at striking a balance that satisfies both residents and regulatory requirements.
"We had a lot of individuals ask us if we could simply outright ban these businesses, which we cannot according to Maryland law. Others asked if we could make the restrictions so difficult that nobody would want to start a business of that sort here, again we cannot," explained Costigan.
Opinions within the community regarding the decision are divided. While some, like Oxford resident Kathy Sykes, express skepticism about the demand for such establishments, others, like business owner of Talbot's Florist Brenda Wilkins, question the suitability for hosting cannabis-related industries.
"I think it would be not a very good business decision because I don't think there's enough demand for it," remarked Sykes.
Wilkins shared a similar sentiment, stating, "Well, my opinion is that it's not the right atmosphere for a business or industry like that."
However, there are voices of support for the move towards legalization. Resident Joe Boyd acknowledges the growing support for legalization and emphasizes the need for communities to recognize and adapt to this shift in public sentiment.
"I'm kind of recognizing there is a lot of support for the legalization and communities need to recognize that support," noted Boyd.
Despite the passage of the ordinance, Oxford remains vigilant about the use of marijuana in public spaces, which is strictly prohibited. Furthermore, commissioners affirm that the town's zoning regulations pertaining to cannabis dispensaries may evolve in response to future developments and community feedback.