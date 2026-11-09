NEWARK, Del. - Two have been arrested in connection with the shooting on East Main Street in Newark near the University of Delaware on Halloween night, according to Newark Police.
Officials say a 17-year-old boy from North East, Maryland, and an 18-year-old man from Wilmington were identified as shooters during the incident. They were both charged by a New Castle County Grand Jury on the following:
- Attempted murder 1st degree (Seven counts)
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (Eight counts)
- Conspiracy 1st degree (One count)
- Reckless endangering 1st degree (One count)
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon (One count)
They say the 17-year-old was also charged with Possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 21.
The 17-year-old was arrested Nov. 6 in Cecil County, Maryland. They say he is in custody in a Maryland juvenile detention facility awaiting extradition back to Delaware as an out-of-state fugitive.
The 18-year-old was arrested Monday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service in Wilmington. They say he is in the custody of Newark Police and awaiting arraignment before a Justice of the Peace Court Judge.
Newark polices say the investigation remains active as detectives work to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting and whether any other people were involved.