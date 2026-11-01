DELAWARE - All classes are cancelled for University of Delaware students Monday, Nov. 2, after a shooting Saturday evening in Newark.
University officials stress there is no ongoing threat to the community, but they want to give students, faculty, and staff time to rest, process, and connect with support.
The Newark Police Department says six people were shot Saturday night on East Main Street, directly across from Choate Street.
As of Sunday, five out of six of the victims are still hospitalized, according to Newark police. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back, he is hospitalized in critical condition. A 19-year-old man was shot in the back and he is still in serious condition. A 20-year-old man has a collapsed lung due to a gunshot wound, also still in serious condition. Another 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot, he is hospitalized in serious condition. A 21-year-old woman had a graze wound on her leg. She has been treated and released.
A 16-year-old boy from Wilmington was shot multiple times and he is hospitalized in serious condition. However, police say he was found in possession of a loaded firearm, which was recovered by officers. They say they charged him with the following:
- Possession of a firearm by a person under 21
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon: a firearm
- Breach of release
He was arraigned and given a $60,100 cash bail. He remains hospitalized under Newark Police custody.
They say the investigation is ongoing as Newark police work to figure out the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They ask anyone with video or photos related to the incident to submit it here.
The shooting happened right outside of UD's campus.
School officials say there will be no in-person or virtual class for students, and no exams or assignment due Monday either.
The university was already scheduled to be closed Tuesday, Nov. 3, for Election Day, so classes will resume Wednesday. However, campus dining and services will remain open.
They say counseling walk-in support will be available Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Warner Hall, and TimelyCare is available 24/7. Faculty and staff can reach the Employee Assistance Program, according to officials.