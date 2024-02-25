HARRINGTON, DE - Delaware State Police arrested a Newark woman for DUI and drug-related charges Saturday evening in Kent County.
Troopers report that they saw a white Nissan Kicks traveling northbound on Deep Grass Lane in Harrington. After witnessing the car cross over the center line of the road twice, officers initiated a traffic stop.
During contact with the driver, troopers noticed signs of impairment as well as drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Police identified the driver as Theresa McCarthy.
McCarthy completed a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and was taken into custody without incident.
Officials searched the vehicle and found two baggies of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia.
DSP say McCarthy had four prior DUI-related convictions.
Theresa McCarthy was charged with the following:
5th Offense DUI (Felony)
Possession of a Controlled Substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Traffic Offense