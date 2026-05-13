Dead dolphin

MERR Institute

BROADKILL BEACH, Del. - The Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute responded to a dead juvenile dolphin that washed ashore along the Broadkill river earlier this week.

MERR says the dead dolphin calf was reported on Monday, May 11. 

According to MERR, the newborn bottlenose dolphin was found with injuries seen when male dolphins attempt to separate young dolphins from their mothers. Some researchers believe male dolphins will attack young calves to eliminate genetic competition and make female dolphins with young available for mating. Males have been seen fatally ramming juveniles in the wild

According to The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Research Laboratory, the behavior is rare and seldom documented. 

The young dolphin’s body was disposed of before sunset on Monday, MERR says.

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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