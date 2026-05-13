BROADKILL BEACH, Del. - The Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute responded to a dead juvenile dolphin that washed ashore along the Broadkill river earlier this week.
MERR says the dead dolphin calf was reported on Monday, May 11.
According to MERR, the newborn bottlenose dolphin was found with injuries seen when male dolphins attempt to separate young dolphins from their mothers. Some researchers believe male dolphins will attack young calves to eliminate genetic competition and make female dolphins with young available for mating. Males have been seen fatally ramming juveniles in the wild
According to The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Research Laboratory, the behavior is rare and seldom documented.
The young dolphin’s body was disposed of before sunset on Monday, MERR says.