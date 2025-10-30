DELMARVA - After some significant flooding seen across the peninsula on Thursday morning, WBOC Chief Meteorologist says some areas might not be out of the woods yet.
Dorchester and Somerset Counties in Maryland have so far seen moderate to major flooding on Oct. 30, but the next high tide cycle may bring another round of flooding this evening.
Bishops Head in Dorchester County saw an observed 4.38 feet of water, reaching a major flood stage. The next high tide cycle there, expected just before 9 p.m. Thursday evening, could be a touch worse.
Though the rain is beginning to dissipate on Delmarva, the winds are what will further the effects of the high tide cycle on the Chesapeake.
