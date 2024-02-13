MARYLAND - A nonprofit business network focused on offshore wind has selected nine Maryland companies in a new Maryland Offshore Wind Market Entry Coaching program.
According to Oceantic Network, the nine winners were named during the very first Maryland Offshore Wind Forum held yesterday in Arnold, MD. The program is a new program aimed at helping Maryland-based businesses, especially minority or women-owned, enter or expand in the U.S. offshore wind industry, Oceantic says. Those selected businesses are set to receive consulting services and project development strategies through the program.
The nine selected businesses are as follows:
-Blackwater Environmental Group
-Mighty Waves Energy
-SHE3CAP, LLC
“The Maryland Offshore Wind Market Entry Coaching initiative, generously supported by the Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) empowers Maryland-based businesses— especially small businesses—by providing them with a market expert to develop a business plan tailored to both domestic and international offshore wind markets,” said Liz Burdock, founder and CEO of Oceantic Network. “This is a competitive advantage companies in other states do not have and prepares Maryland businesses for success.”
Attendees of the Offshore Wind Forum also discussed proposed Maryland legislation HB-1296 to bolser the offshore wind industry. The bill would require the state have a plan for achieving 8.5 GW of offshore wind energy by 2031 and submit that plan to the General Assembly by 2025, according to Oceantic.