ACCOMACK COUNTY — Residents of Accomack County should prepare for nighttime noise over the next month, as the U.S. Navy begins a series of overnight flight tests. The Navy issued an advisory warning locals of potential disruptions between October 3 and November 15, with flights occurring between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. The Naval Air Station has instructed pilots to fly at lower altitudes before midnight to help mitigate the noise impact on the community.
Details on the tests, originating from Naval Air Station Patuxent River and the Wallops Island area, are limited. But in a statement, The Naval Air Station said these missions are “crucial to our national security."
While some may find the noise disruptive, many locals are supportive, recognizing the economic importance of nearby military and NASA operations.
“All these things are here, that keep our economy going,” said Justin Kerchner “I come from Chincoteague, I see the people that I live with all work there. We all make our living somehow around that or the beach—so yeah, I’m for whatever they have to do.”
For long-time residents, such disturbances are routine.
“I was born and raised here—once you’re born and raised here you get used to it,” said local Tyrell Payton. “Some people don’t that aren’t from around here—but it’s nothing.”
However, some do have concerns, particularly about the effect of the noise on local wildlife.
“This area is famous for birding in general, shorebirds, and bird migration,” said Claire Trachtman. “This is peak time for fall migration for songbirds, shorebirds, etc., so I do have some concerns about the potential impact those sounds can have as these birds try to navigate at night.”