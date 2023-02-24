Non-Profit Creates Custom Beer To Fund Disaster Relief Efforts

KENT ISLAND, Md. - Support for our first responders has come to Kent Island.
There's a new and local beer brewed to help those heroes help with national disaster relief. It's called Red Line Light Lager. It's when cracking open a cold one can save a life.
First Light For First Responders is a non-profit team of firefighters, policeman, and EMT's helping their fellow heroes.
Founder of the non-profit Justin Davis says, "I was in the fire department down here, and when we were out doing rescues and stuff, I was really worried about what was going on at home with my kids and my significant other at the time. So after that happened I figured we needed to come up with a way when we go out into a disaster areas and make sure that they are feeling okay."
Davis and his team travels locally and across the country helping when disaster strikes. The beer would help with things like traveling costs so they can get on the road as soon as possible.
"If there's a major disaster, a hurricane, an earthquake, or tornado we'll go wherever they need us. We've gone out to Oklahoma, we've been to Illinois a couple times, Texas, and all up and down the entire East Coast numerous times," says Davis.
Davis designed the cans. He says this idea started as a joke and in a little over a years time, it's become reality. He says, "I’m hoping that this will be my legacy. I really do. I’ve been trying for a really long time to do something that makes an impact and a difference. I’m hoping that this will take off enough that it will boost the nonprofit to really leave its mark on the state, on the county, and for first responders in general."
A 6-pack costs $15 and a portion of the proceeds will go towards First Light For First Responders disaster relief efforts.
The beer is being sold at the Cult Classic Brewing Company in Kent Island.
The co-owner and event organizer of Cult Classic, Rohry Flood says they're more than happy to sell and brew this beer.
"We love these kinds of projects we are 100% embedded in this community. We do all sorts of weird and wonderful things as long as it benefits people and it seems like fun and different and new and this just falls in line with all of that. We’re happy to help. We love working with all of our first responders are firefighters, our local police, officers, and EMTs and everybody else that comes in and makes this place an amazing place to live."
The Red Line Light Lager won't be the only one created, however. Davis says they're making more editions like a Blue Line Light Lager for police officers.
Helping those on the front lines.