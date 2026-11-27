CRISFIELD, Md. – Several roads throughout Crisfield have been shut down from flooding caused by the Thanksgiving nor’easter.
John Moss says he was traveling back home from Pennsylvania during the storm. He says he was unable to get to his house, so he had to find an alternative.
“I got in about midnight last night,” he says. “I couldn't get to the house, and I ended up staying in the parking lot at McDonald's overnight. I still can't get there this morning.”
Mayor Darlene Taylor posted on Facebook letting the public know about street closures, saying, “Only emergency vehicles are allowed on city streets at this time. Please STAY HOME.”
John Glover says he hasn’t seen flooding this bad since Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
“Crisfield, all it is is mostly water,” he says. “I see the Coast Guard helping, that's a plus. And we had people help. But the older people, I’m worried about. They have to get out.”
All kinds of debris were scattered on the streets of Crisfield. Stephen Bentley says he hopes people stay off the roads and are safe.
“You got a bunch of debris, like rolling down the streets,” he says. “Like two-by-fours, there was a water heater at one point in time, just like going down Main Street. It's cool to see something you don't see often. I'm hoping when the tide actually goes out, takes the water with it, I'm hoping that resolves mostly everything.”
Emergency officials say it is especially important not to drive through the flood waters because the wakes can send water rushing toward people's homes.