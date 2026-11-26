OCEAN CITY, Md.- The roof of a condominium in Ocean City was damaged during the strong thanksgiving day nor'easter.
The OC fire department says the roof membrane was dislodged on the building on Atlantic Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
No injuries were reported.
The fire department says debris was scattered across the area. Officials say the 10 block of 70th Street is closed while crews address the debris.
The Town of Ocean City Building Inspector has been notified and a roofing contractor was called in.
Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes while crews work to address the situation.