ELLENDALE, Del. — North Old State Road will be closed between Delaware Route 16 (Beach Highway) and Fleatown Road beginning Monday, Sept. 29, the state Department of Transportation said.
The closure, expected to last through Friday, Oct. 10, weather permitting, will allow crews to remove an existing crossroad pipe and install two new pipes for a stormwater pond outfall.
Northbound traffic will be detoured west on Route 16 to U.S. 113, then north to Fleatown Road before rejoining North Old State Road. Southbound traffic will be detoured via Fleatown Road to U.S. 113 south, then east on Route 16 back to North Old State Road.
DelDOT is advising drivers to use caution in the area and expect minor delays. More information is available at deldot.gov.