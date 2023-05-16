Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&