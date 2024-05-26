WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a single-engine plane crash that happened Sunday afternoon near Salisbury.
Troopers responded just after 12 p.m. in the area of Log Cabin Road and West Road to the crash. The plane went down in a field.
MSP says two people were in the plane at the time of the crash, a male pilot and a female passenger. The pilot was flown by State Police Trooper 4 to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. The passenger was taken by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury for treatment.
State Police, along with the Salisbury Fire Department and Hebron Fire Department responded to the scene.
Police say there are no longer any active road closures.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation.
This is a developing story. We will bring you more information, and update this article as soon as more information becomes available.