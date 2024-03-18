PARKSLEY, VA - Multiple Accomack County fire companies responded to a fierce structure fire in Parksley Sunday night.
According to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, the fire was reported just before 9:45 p.m. on March 17th at a possible abandoned structure on Bailey Road.
Firefighters from Parksley, Onancock, Tasley, Melfa, and Bloxom were all on scene to control the flames. It took first responders about 2 hours to extinguish the fire.
The Onancock Volunteer Fire Department says the Virginia Department of Forestry also responded due to the fire spreading into the surrounding woods.
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear on Monday.