Some Maryland farmers have addressed concern regarding a change in the writing of Nutrient Management Plans.
Nutrient Management Plans regulate how much fertilizer, manure, and other nutrients can be given to crops with the goal of preventing excess nutrients from impacting waterways.
Since 1998 the creation of specific plans have been available to farmers for free through the University of Maryland – a change to the program is set to privatize it and phase out the free services from the University.
Maryland farmer Robert McIntyre believes it will prevent potential new, and young, farmers from joining the industry.
“It’s an added roadblock or young kids to want to get into farming, and we all have to eat." said McIntyre
McIntyre cited that the average age of farmers in The United States is 67, and believes less new farmers are coming in.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture says the changes to the plan will expand farmers access to individual plan creation. The state is holding 3 listening sessions with the goal of incorporating farmers' voices into the changes. The final one was held tonight in Talbot County.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture is set to hold a summit on Monday laying out the official plan for the policy change.