OC Art League Honors Jim Adcock's Brush Mark on Delmarva

OCEAN CITY, Md.–The Art League of Ocean City announced efforts to establish an annual scholarship fund in honor of local artist Jim Adcock, who passed away July 19 at the age of 75.
Adcock was an Ocean Pines resident originally from Dundalk, Maryland, who made a name for himself through paintings celebrating Delmarva’s people, landscapes and attractions, many of which were commissioned by community members.
He earned a degree in art education from the Maryland Institute College of Art before teaching middle school students in Baltimore. Adcock moved to Delmarva in the 1990s and held several jobs before becoming a full-time painter.
The artist also used his talents and a love of theater to design sets for the Ocean Pines Players.
Adcock was the creator of the Ocean Pines Gazette, a newspaper he sold to Flag Publications in 2004, now known as the Bayside Gazette. For nearly 20 years, Adcock published weekly editorial cartoons which kept him connected to the paper’s audience.
The Art League seeks to honor his long-standing membership and contributions through a fund which will allow young local artists to further their education.