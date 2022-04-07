Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.