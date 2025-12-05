OCEAN CITY, Md. - As the temperatures continue to drop, the Ocean City Fire Department is reminding property owners to take special precautions to avoid frozen and busted water pipes and sprinkler systems.
During Ocean City's off-season, town homes and condominiums go inhabited and without taking the proper precautions, pipes can freeze and cause electrical issues and even fire. The Fire Department recommends keeping inhabited properties at 40 degrees to avoid pipes freezing.
"If you wake up and notice a busted water pipe, the first thing that you want to do is find your main shut off valve, and know where that is now and have a discussion with the family," said Community and Department Engagement Officer, Ryan Whittington. "If there is a leak, shut that off immediately. Once the water shut off, check the damage you want to, then make sure that you call the fire department to ensure that there's no other hazards, electrical or things like that that could occur."
Other tips from the department include:
- opening up kitchen and bathroom cabinets to make sure heat enters those areas
- always having a smoke detector with batteries
- putting an emergency contact number outside rental properties for the Fire Department to contact incase of a burst pipe
If you are in need of a smoke detector, the Ocean City Fire Department says to check with your local fire department, who has them readily available.