OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department is asking for help in identifying several suspects involved in an alleged animal cruelty case.
According to OCPD, five men reportedly trespassed into a privately fenced-in Koi fish pond area at a home on the 10 block of 77th Street around 3 a.m. on July 1.
Surveillance video shows what is believed to be the men removing several fish from the pond, tossing them around, chasing each other, and using a shovel in the pond, along with several other acts. One of the fish that was removed from the pond died, according to police. Some of the men also appear to be filming the incident.
The five suspects involved in this incident are described as:
- MALE #1: white male, approximately 18-25 years old, short cut light brown hair, wearing a black t-shirt with yellow writing on the front, dark blue shorts, and carrying a shovel
- MALE #2: white male, approximately 18-25 years old, wearing a black ballcap, a gray t-shirt, gray shorts, and white Crocs
- MALE #3: Hispanic male, approximately 18-25 years old, black hair, wearing a white t-shirt, and black shorts
- MALE #4: Hispanic male, approximately 18-25 years old, with brown hair, wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and gray sneakers
- MALE #5: Hispanic male, approximately 18-25 years old, with black hair, wearing a black t-shirt, gray pants, and carrying a beach chair
The Ocean City Police Department has uploaded the surveillance video to its YouTube page in hopes of finding those involved. The video is considered graphic and does show the individuals harming the fish.
If you can identify any of the suspects in the video, please contact PFC E. Rhode at erhode@oceancitymd.gov, or you can contact the Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitting a tip electronically here. Please reference case number 2023-00-2813.