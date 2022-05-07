Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 46F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 46F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.