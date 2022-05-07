OCEAN CITY, Md.– Ocean City's Springfest headline concert by Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas, has been canceled due to poor weather conditions.
Ocean City officials held out hope the forecast would change, but coastal storm conditions at the Inlet have worsened.
“With standing water in the entertainment pavilion and increased wind gust projections, we simply cannot risk the safety of our concertgoers or staff,” commented City Manager Terry McGean. “This is not the Springfest we had hoped for, but our hardworking employees and vendors did the very best they could with challenging circumstances.”
Please contact your point of purchase for ticket refund information. “We thank all of our Springfest vendors and visitors for their patience and understanding throughout the last few days,” McGean continued. “We look forward to a bigger and brighter Springfest in 2023.”
On Saturday the fest did not open due to weather and the absence of vendors who left early. The Springfest Express Shuttle from the Convention Center and the Boardwalk Tram also did not operate.