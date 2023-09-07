OC Surf Shop Raises $70k for Maui Survivors

OCEAN CITY, Md. - As you walk into the Quiet Storm Surf Shop on the boardwalk at Talbot Street, you're greeted with a t-shirt display showing "Ikaika Maui" - Hawaiian for "Maui Strong."
The surf shop began selling these shirts to raise money for survivors of the wildfires that devastated the Maui town of Lahaina. That wildfire was one of the deadliest in American history.
According to managers at the surf shop, the response from the boardwalk has been overwhelming.
"The initial order was for 4,000-4,500 shirts between all of the Quiet Storm locations that we sent them to initially, so we sold out of them in about three weeks time," said Caleigh Wooten, general manager of Quiet Storm.
So far, those t-shirt sales have raised more than $70,000.
"That is fantastic, They deserve it," said Jeff Claypool of Ocean City. "I'm glad people are coming out to support. That shows how strong America is for other Americans."
The shirts were attracting quite a bit of attention Thursday morning, including from one visitor from a state that has also recently been battered by natural disasters.
"Well it's good to support other areas since we live in Florida and we get hurricanes one after another," said Karen Arnold, visiting from Indian Rocks Beach, Fla. "Idalia just wiped out our beaches, and you know, we should support each other."
While the tourist season is ending, and the boardwalk is getting quieter, there are still plenty of events coming up in Ocean City in September and October, and Wooten is optimistic about raising a total of $290,000 for Maui.
"It's a small amount, probably in their eyes, but if we can help somebody that needs it, that's our goal at the end of the day," Wooten said.
The shirts will remain on sale at both Quiet Storm locations in Ocean City, as well as online. All proceeds will benefit foundations serving Maui.