DOVER, Del.- Dover police have launched an investigation following an early Tuesday morning incident in which someone opened fire on a car occupied by two people.
Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a parking lot of a business on the 500 block of North DuPont Highway after a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man reported being shot at. The pair was traveling near the One Stop Shop on White Oak Road in a white Kia Optima when shots were fired from an unknown location by an unknown suspect. One round struck the occupied car in the rear passenger side window and exited through the front windshield. The victims then fled to the parking lot where they called and met police. No injuries were reported by either victim.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.