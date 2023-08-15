OCEAN CITY, Md.-Officials in Ocean City announcing OC Alert, powered by Rave Mobile and Smart911, is now available to all residents.
OC Alert is a free trial service that allows individuals to sign up for notifications sent from state and local authorities. OC Alert keeps residents and travelers informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic, and other emergencies.
OC Alert enables residents and travelers to Ocean City to sign up for free here to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts via email, text, or voice message. They can also identify what they would like to be notified about and when they are alerted.
Ocean City residents and travelers can also download the Smart911 app to sign up for OC Alert to receive key information needed in an emergency. The Smart911 app provides enhanced functionality by sending targeted alerts based on the user’s location. Smart911 app users will receive the highest priority National Weather Service alerts including hurricane warnings, flash flood warnings, and severe thunderstorm warnings based on their real-time location. Download the Smart911 App on the Apple Store or Google Play or by texting “Smart911” to 67283.
“Keeping our residents and visitors safe is the number one priority,” commented Emergency Services Director Joseph Theobald. “We encourage all residents and visitors to sign up for OC Alert in order to be prepared should an emergency occur.”
Community members are encouraged to sign up for OC Alert and input or update their information and notification preferences at alerts.smart911.com or in the Smart911 app. Click here to learn more.