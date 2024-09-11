WICOMICO, Co., MD- The much-anticipated Ocean City Bike Fest and Delmarva Bike Week officially began today, bringing thousands of motorcyclists to the Eastern Shore.
This five-day event, the largest motorcycle rally on the East Coast, is a haven for bike enthusiasts, offering an exciting mix of vendors, live concerts, and countless motorcycles.
Event officials say there could be up to 150,000 bikers throughout the week on the Eastern Shore. The streets are already filling up with bikers eager to join in the festivities.
From seasoned riders to first-timers, participants from across the country are converging in Ocean City and at the Purdue Stadium to join in on Bike Fest.
Riders from all over the country, like Steve Kudzu from New Jersey, have made the journey to participate.
"It's our chance to kind of just get out of town and take a break, hang out with some like-minded people, take some good rides through highways we haven't seen, see some coasts, and show off the work we've put in."
Route 50 through Worcester and Wicomico Counties, as well as Coastal Highway in Ocean City, will be buzzing with motorcyclists for the next few days. With the influx of riders, road safety has become a top priority.
Many participants, including Donald Layton, wants drivers to be more cautious on the road during the next few days
"Just watch out for us. You got some that are on two wheels, which are a little harder, and some that are on three. If you see a biker down, you stop. You see what you can do to help. It's just like a community—a family."
Ocean City Police Deputy Communications Manager, Ashley Miller, echoed the riders' calls for caution.
"Just remember, you're used to looking for two sets of headlights when you're looking for a car before you pull out, but motorcycles only have one set. And during the daytime, they might not have them on at all—so just double-check and give time."
As the event unfolds, expect crowded roads and bustling activity along the Eastern Shore. A big weekend for bikers, and an even bigger reminder for drivers to stay vigilant during this exciting and vibrant festival.