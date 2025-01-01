OCEAN CITY, MD - The Town of Ocean City announced a year-long celebration in honor of the town's 150th anniversary in 2025.
Ocean City's Department of Tourism announced a year-long celebration to honor the town's 150th anniversary. During 2025, the milestone will be celebrated and commemorated with events and monthly initiatives to engage the community and visitors. The festivities kicked off on New Year's Day with the 31st Annual Atlantic General Penguin Swim.
The "150 Days of Celebrations" will feature a mix of the town's favorite events, including special twists on fan-favorites, Springfest, Sunfest and Winterfest.
Ocean City Tourism and Business Development Director, Tom Perlozzo, says the celebrations are not just about honoring the town's history, but also about creating lasting impacts for those in the community. Perlozzo says, “By working hand in hand with our local partners, we hope this anniversary leaves a legacy of pride for our unique history while looking ahead to our bright future by uniting with the community, which truly makes our town so special.”
Updates on events throughout the year will be available on Ocean City's website.