OCEAN CITY, Md.- A Sunday afternoon fire that broke out at the Aventurra Condominiums on Coastal Highway in Ocean City has been ruled accidental.
The Ocean City Fire Department says firefighters were called to the Aventurra Condominiums at around 12:30 p.m. for a fire on the second floor.
When firefighters arrived there was smoke coming from the building. The quick activation of the fire alarm, the notification of the fire department, and the response of the firefighters, allowed for the fire to be contained to the area that it started, according to the fire department.
The Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department was also called to help.
No one was injured.
The Fire Marshal says the fire was accidental, and was caused by a malfunction of a dryer.