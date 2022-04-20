OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City Council member Mark Paddack has released a statement regarding his recent incident at a restaurant.
On April 8, according to Ocean City Police, Mark Paddack was at a north-end restaurant when he hit a parked car in a private parking lot.
Later, it was reported that Paddack was yelling at his child inside the restaurant. The officer tried to de-escalate the argument and Paddack agreed to leave and was driven home by another driver.
The child was taken to Police Headquarters for his safety. The Department of Social Services was notified about the domestic dispute and contacted the mother of the child to pick him up.
You can read Paddack's statement below:
When I first ran for Ocean City Council, I used the phrase, “I believe in Ocean City.” No matter what adversity one might face, I can rely on this fact, “I believe in Ocean City.”
My never-ending commitment to Ocean City remains steadfast. I want to address a recent family matter in which I was involved. In a small parking lot at a North Ocean City restaurant, I accidentally bumped into a parked vehicle. The owner and I exchanged vehicle and personal information, as required by law in Maryland. My teenage son and I then proceeded to dine in a restaurant, where I had a public verbal disagreement with him. There was an exchange of words between my son and me. Have you ever disagreed with your children, especially your teenagers? However, as a public official, this should have been discussed privately, and not in a public venue where I interrupted the dining environment of the patrons. My apologies to all diners who were at the restaurant to enjoy their meal and the people with whom they were dining.
Thereafter, my brief ordeal was referred to in an official Police press release. To clear the air and set the record straight, I apologized publicly during the next Council work session for what transpired. At that time, the Town’s City Solicitor advised City Council members that this was an unfortunate family matter and that this was outside any authority of City Charter law. That should have been the end of the story.
However, some people have used social media to turn a simple family matter into an overblown political situation of unfavorable labels, lies, negative conjectures, and fabrications to change the truth. To be open and honest, an official inquiry by the police was completed and unbiased. They did their jobs, and I commend them for doing so. I would expect nothing less.
To the people of Ocean City, whom I serve, my personal public disagreement with my son, which should have been done in our home and not at a diner, was unacceptable, and I offer my sincere apologies once again. I simply ask the citizens of Ocean City, whom I serve, do we believe everything on social media? Do we let those individuals who have unfounded accusations usurp the power of social media when the truth is not what they seek?
Let me be clear. There was no evidence of a crime being committed, or that some rule or regulation was broken. I ask that you not let social media manipulate and alter the truth. I write this letter to explain what truly happened. I believe I owe you that as your Councilman and as an elected official. I continue to serve with openness so that you, the citizens of Ocean City, can come to your own conclusions. I trust you. “I believe in Ocean City.” No matter what adversity one might face, I can rely on this fact, “I believe in Ocean City.” Despite the social media lies, my belief in you to see the truth has not wavered.
Thank you for reading this letter.
Respectfully,
Mark Paddack