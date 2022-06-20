OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Film Festival presents the 5th Annual Ocean City Film Challenge to filmmakers and aspiring filmmakers across Delmarva and beyond. Registration is free and now open at www.OCMDFilmFestival.com, and the deadline to register is July 23, 2022.
The challenge is for filmmakers to produce an original short film about Ocean City that is no longer than 10 minutes and made between July 1 and July 31, 2022. Prizes include an Ocean City hotel stay, swag bag, tickets to the 2023 OC Film Festival, and cash prizes. The winning films will be screened during ArtX at Northside Park Aug. 20-21, 2022 and at the Ocean City Film Festival in March 2023.
The challenge is open to any artist who wishes tell a story about the resort, preferably suitable for viewing by all ages. Films must be shot in Ocean City or be about Ocean City and follow a cinematic narrative.
“This means that a film can be produced in Ocean City, in a way that is visible within the film,” B.L. Strang-Moya, creative director of the OC Film Festival, said. “Or the film can be shot outside of Ocean City, but Ocean City has to be central to the premise of the film. The film must tell an actual story in the form of a fiction narrative. We cannot accept any vacation footage, music videos, or any such media that would not be considered traditional cinema.”
Final cuts are due on Aug. 8, and submitted online along with other deliverables.
“Ocean City is a beautiful landscape, and there’s so much that artists can take advantage of right here in town,” said Strang-Moya. “There are many ways to tell a story through motion picture, and the challenge pushes filmmakers to explore these boundaries.”
Contact the Film Festival at OceanCityFilmFest@gmail.com with questions.
The Ocean City Film Festival is a program of the Art League of Ocean City.