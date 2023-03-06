OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Art League of Ocean City wrapped its 7th annual Film Festival over the weekend after four days of film screenings, Q&As, mixers, and a legendary headliner.
Filmmaker John Waters made a special appearance at Ocean Downs Casino on Saturday to perform his live show “End of the World.” Touching on topics ranging from politics to public holidays to the current state of culture and film, Waters’ passionate opinions were on full display. Waters was born and raised in Baltimore and is no stranger to Delmarva. He recollected the times he spent in his youth under the Ocean City boardwalk and even court visits in Snow Hill. Returning to the Eastern Shore to “inspire creative lunacy,” the director of Pink Flamingos, Serial Mom, and other cult classicswas an A-list addition to the Festival.
Over 70 films from local and international filmmakers were featured and festival goers were provided the opportunity to watch them alongside the creatives themselves. Showcase topics included Resilient Women, Veterans, Sex, Love, Intimacy, & Romance, and Black History.
The festival awards, presented at the Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort on Sunday, recognized standouts from each category as well as audience choice winners. Winners ranged in tone from Hedgehog, a drama about a young Ukrainian girl who befriends a Russian soldier, to the comedy Powers: The Story of Jackie Powers in which a young man wakes up from a 15-year coma with a desire to become a saltwater cowboy on Chincoteague.
The festival concluded with a “Best of the Fest” showcase at Seacrets yesterday, highlighting the winners before the afterparty.
More information on this year’s Film Festival, featured films, as well as previous and upcoming events can be found at https://ocmdfilmfestival.com/.