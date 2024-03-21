OCEAN CITY, MD– The Art League of Ocean City announced the winners today from the eighth annual Ocean City Film Festival. 

The event was held throughout the city March 7 to 10. 

The Audience Choice winners are:

  • First place: “The Echoes We See” by Andrés Mejía of Halethorpe, Maryland

  • Second place: “The Dogmatics” by Rudy Childs of Rockville, Maryland

  • Third place: “Ray of Sunshine” by Tyler Jennings and Jon Kemmerer of Maryland

  • Fourth place: “Father’s Day: A Kirk Franklin Story” by Josh Chamberlain of Berlin, Maryland

  • Fifth place: “Gull” by Brian Hooks

The Best of the Fest winners include:

  • “Chasing Justice” by Drew Petrimoulx of Washington, D.C. 

  • “Dreaming of…” by Adrián De Jesús of Alexandria, Virginia

  • “Salted Earth” by Ben Hemmings of Ottawa, Canada

  • “Of One’s Own” by Jack Calvin Girdod of Westminster, Maryland

  • “Personalized Futures” by Max Delfino of Chicago

  • “Gianna” by Brooke Linsalata of Maryland

  • “Encore Learning, 20 Years and Growing” by Sheri Ratick Stroud and Rich West of Falls Church, Virginia

  • “First You, Then I” by Ashleigh Coffelt of Los Angeles

  • “Reminder” by Akin Bagcilar of Instanbul, Turkey

  • “A Life at See” by Elisa Mand and Bente Rohde of Kiel, Germany.

“Shark Week” by Adria Branson of Valley Lee, Maryland, received a special Best Film by a Female Director Award, according to a press release. 

More information is available at OCMDFilmFestival.com.

 