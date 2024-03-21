OCEAN CITY, MD– The Art League of Ocean City announced the winners today from the eighth annual Ocean City Film Festival.
The event was held throughout the city March 7 to 10.
The Audience Choice winners are:
First place: “The Echoes We See” by Andrés Mejía of Halethorpe, Maryland
Second place: “The Dogmatics” by Rudy Childs of Rockville, Maryland
Third place: “Ray of Sunshine” by Tyler Jennings and Jon Kemmerer of Maryland
Fourth place: “Father’s Day: A Kirk Franklin Story” by Josh Chamberlain of Berlin, Maryland
Fifth place: “Gull” by Brian Hooks
The Best of the Fest winners include:
“Chasing Justice” by Drew Petrimoulx of Washington, D.C.
“Dreaming of…” by Adrián De Jesús of Alexandria, Virginia
“Salted Earth” by Ben Hemmings of Ottawa, Canada
“Of One’s Own” by Jack Calvin Girdod of Westminster, Maryland
“Personalized Futures” by Max Delfino of Chicago
“Gianna” by Brooke Linsalata of Maryland
“Encore Learning, 20 Years and Growing” by Sheri Ratick Stroud and Rich West of Falls Church, Virginia
“First You, Then I” by Ashleigh Coffelt of Los Angeles
“Reminder” by Akin Bagcilar of Instanbul, Turkey
“A Life at See” by Elisa Mand and Bente Rohde of Kiel, Germany.
“Shark Week” by Adria Branson of Valley Lee, Maryland, received a special Best Film by a Female Director Award, according to a press release.
More information is available at OCMDFilmFestival.com.