OCEAN CITY, Md.-The Ocean City Fire Department officially broke ground on the new Midtown Fire Station 3 on Monday, March 27, 2023. The 23,504 square foot, two-story facility is the latest investment by the Town in fire protection and emergency medical services.
One of the key features of the new facility is the independently ventilated turnout gear storage and multi-tier decontamination suite. These elements are crucial in preventing cancer in firefighters, as exposure to toxic chemicals and smoke can increase the risk of developing cancer. The new station's design demonstrates the city's commitment to the safety and well-being of its firefighters.
"Today's groundbreaking ceremony marks a significant milestone for the Ocean City Fire Department," said Fire Chief Richie Bowers. "We are excited to have a state-of-the-art facility that will allow us to better serve the community and provide our firefighters with the necessary tools and resources to keep them safe."
The building was designed by MW Studios, a Maryland-based architectural firm with extensive experience in designing fire stations and other public safety facilities. The contractor selected for the project is Delmarva Veteran Builders (DVB), a company founded by Navy veteran Chris Eccleston in 2013. DVB's goal is to provide quality construction while maintaining a 50% veteran, guard, and reservist workforce.
The new station will replace the existing Station 3, located at 74th Street and Coastal Highway. The first floor includes four double deep, drive-through apparatus bays, independently ventilated turnout gear storage, and a multi-tier decontamination suite. Three independent mezzanines provide auxiliary storage, host various in-station high angle training exercises, and a dedicated fully enclosed fitness area.
The front and rear egress stairs are designed in a manner that allows them to be utilized for training, providing vital space for EMT’s and firefighters to hone their skills. The building was also designed with the coastal environment in mind, ensuring it can withstand whatever inclement weather is thrown at it.
"We are proud to invest in our fire and emergency medical services with the construction of this new facility," said City Manager Terry McGean. "The new station will not only enhance our ability to serve the community but also provide a safer and more efficient work environment for our firefighters and EMS clinicians."
Construction on the new station is expected to be completed by late Summer of 2024.