OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Worcester County on Saturday night.
On November 30th, at approximately 6:15pm, the Ocean City Fire Department reported to a house fire on the 700 block of Twin Tree Road in Ocean City. Additional mutual aid from Worcester and Sussex County assisted on the call.
OCFD say the home was equipped with functioning smoke detectors and that all occupants inside the home were able to safely evacuate the residence.
Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers says "Working smoke alarms save lives"... "We urge all residents to ensure their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are operational. Should you need assistance checking or installing your alarms, please do not hesitate to contact fire headquarters at 410-289-4346."
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Anyone with photos or video of the fire is asked to contact Investigator James Lerch at jlerch@oceancitymd.gov.