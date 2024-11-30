Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Watch, west winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM EST Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&