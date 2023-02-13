Ocean City, Md. - Ocean City Police have identified a juvenile suspect in a series of graffiti taggings in the midtown area. Graffiti had reportedly been spray painted on multiple spots on a hotel near 33rd Street on January 18th. Matching graffiti was then located at a nearby business, and the investigation further revealed a similar tagging in Worcester County. All three incidents involved the same suspect, according to investigators.
The police said officers worked with local businesses and used video footage to obtain a description of both the suspect and vehicle involved. The suspect is a juvenile, so the case was referred to the Department of Juvenile Services for charges.
The Ocean City Police Department said that although graffiti cases can often be overlooked, they can cause hundreds or thousands of dollars worth of damage. They encourage both businesses and individuals to report graffiti incidents to the department.