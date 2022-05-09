OCEAN CITY, Md.- Businesses and neighbors in Ocean City spent Monday morning cleaning up sand after this weekend's storm, which washed out the weekend events of Springfest, which came as a disappointment to the Moll family who traveled from Pennsylvania for the event.
"It was definitely disappointing we have been coming down weather it's staying in a hotel or camping we've been coming down to spring fest and sun fest for quite a few years uh and we always look forward to the music, food crafts and vendors," said Caitlin Moll. "That was definitely a bummer but we definitely had fun, spent a lot of money at the arcades".
The Roach family traveled from Pittsburgh who said they're plans changed from Springfest to watching the storm from their hotel window.
"We were really excited and looking forward to the beach boys cover band on Sunday so it was disappointing," said Zach Roach. "We would just look out the window and say, 'look how crazy the ocean looks!' "
Though the Moll family says it was best to canceled the weekend events.
"I mean once the wind really started to pick up and seeing how windy it really was here, Saturday evening yeah I mean yeah I think they made the best call. I don't think they got the rain and water they expected but wind wise the way those gusts came in yeah, I think it was the right call," said Kyle Moll. "8:30, 9:00 PM I was the only person on the boardwalk and coming from Pennsylvania that was some of the strongest winds I ever felt I tried walking and I couldn't walk like I was just standing there and it was just pushing me backwards".
For businesses like Jesse Dickson's, he says they lost revenue because the event was canceled.
"It was really bad as far as like the weather effecting whether or not if we could open but again this is the beach, this is the ocean this is the nature of the business," said Dickson.
Lucky for businesses, Roach says his family won't let this year's disappointment keep them from coming back next year.
"We're gonna try and give it a second shot. We're going to try to come back and give spring fest another try and hopefully have fun with it," said Roach.
In a statement to WBOC, Jessica Waters, the Town of Ocean City spokesperson said, “The Town of Ocean City experienced minor damage due to the coastal storm, including several Springfest tents. Fortunately, the beach experienced no significant erosion or dune damage. The Town continues to monitor the tidal cycles and expects tidal flooding in the downtown areas to continue through Tuesday.”