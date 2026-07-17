OCEAN CITY, Md. - A federal dredging vessel is expected to spend about two weeks removing sand from the Ocean City Inlet, where marina officials say shallow water has caused boats to run aground and created concerns for visiting mariners.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers vessel Murden is expected to begin operations around July 17. The work is anticipated to last approximately 15 days and conclude before the White Marlin Open begins in early August.
Maintenance dredging will focus on a typical priority area within the federal navigation channel. The vessel will also remove material from a designated borrow area. Dredged sand from both locations will be placed at a nearshore site along Assateague Island.
Brian Tinkler, general manager of Sunset Marina, said a shallow trouble spot west of channel markers 11 and 13 has become a regular problem. He said local captains often know where to find deeper water, but visiting boaters may rely on channel markers that lead them toward shallow conditions.
“We have boats that are 30 feet and under grounding on a regular basis out there,” Tinkler said.
Groundings can require repairs costing tens of thousands of dollars, according to Tinkler. He said unreliable navigation can also discourage traveling boaters from returning to Ocean City, affecting marinas, fishing businesses and the broader economy.
“The inlet is basically a highway for boats, and it’s a pipeline for money coming into Worcester County and the state of Maryland,” Tinkler said.
Ocean City Town Manager Terry McGean said dredging provides two benefits. It helps preserve access for commercial fishing vessels, recreational boats and tournament participants while also moving sand toward Assateague’s shoreline.
“It keeps our inlet open to navigation, and it helps stabilize the beach,” McGean said.
Ocean City Engineer Brad Parks said sand is constantly shifting along the Mid-Atlantic coast, making the Inlet a dynamic environment that requires ongoing maintenance. He said the Army Corps removed approximately 15,000 cubic yards of material during an earlier dredging operation in May.
Parks said the Murden’s ability to collect and transport material is preferable to equipment that simply moves sand to the side of the channel.
Town officials have previously considered whether a more permanent engineering solution could reduce shoaling. McGean said an earlier proposal was determined to cost more than its projected benefits, making recurring dredging the more economical option. He said the Corps may reexamine possible long-term approaches.
Tinkler said the approaching White Marlin Open adds urgency, but the channel must remain reliable throughout the year.
“We certainly need good water during that event, but we need good water 365 days a year,” he said.
DNR asked boaters to limit their wakes near the work site. Mariners may contact the dredging vessel through VHF-FM marine radio channels 13 and 16.