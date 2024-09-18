OCEAN CITY, MD - The Town of Ocean City is continuing their closure of the ocean to swimming as water quality tests are conducted following the discovery of medical waste Sunday.
Ocean City Emergency Services Director Joe Theobold released a statement on September 18th saying the ocean remained closed to swimmers and surfers due to rough conditions, limited guards, and out of an abundance of caution.
The Town is currently working with the Health Department and awaiting the results of water quality tests, according to officials.
“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” Theobald said in a statement Wednesday. “Safety remains our top priority, and we hope to reopen the ocean in the next few days.”
On Tuesday, Theobold announced no medical waste had been found on the beaches during a post-high tide cleanup. The source of the medical waste, found along the coast from Rehoboth Beach, DE to Chincoteague, VA, is still under investigation.