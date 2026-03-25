OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City officials are formally opposing a proposed State Highway Administration pilot project on Philadelphia Avenue, arguing the plan could create new safety risks for bus riders, drivers and others traveling through one of the town’s busiest corridors.
The proposal would test converting part of the northbound bus lane on Philadelphia Avenue between 17th and 26th streets into a dedicated bike and scooter lane. Under that setup, buses would move into the travel lane and stop there to pick up and drop off passengers.
Ocean City’s council voted this week to send a letter of opposition to the state.
City Manager Terry McGean said the town supports efforts to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety, but believes this specific proposal creates too many concerns.
“So first of all, we applaud the state highway’s efforts to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety on Coastal Highway. And we’re 100% behind that goal,” McGean said. “Our concern with what they’re calling the quick build is basically what they’re going to do is remove the bus lane and right turn lane.”
McGean said that change would force buses to stop in the travel lane, which he said could back up traffic and raise the risk of rear-end crashes. He also said bus passengers would no longer be stepping out at the sidewalk, but instead into an area shared by bicycles, scooters and similar devices.
In addition to the bus concerns, McGean said removing the right turn lane could create more conflict for drivers entering businesses along the corridor and for those trying to pull back onto Coastal Highway.
“So we think the potential negatives, increased risks of doing what’s being proposed, far outweigh the potential benefits,” he said.
McGean said the town does not oppose bike safety improvements in general and remains open to other ideas from the state.
“You know, we’re always open to suggestions to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety on Coastal Highway,” he said. “This particular proposal we have significant concerns with.”
In a statement to WBOC, the State Highway Administration said public input from citizens and elected officials is “always meaningful and important” as the agency studies possible changes along the corridor. SHA said the section of MD 528 between 15th and 67th streets was identified because of a high number of incidents involving pedestrians and cyclists.
The agency described the Philadelphia Avenue concept as a temporary test designed to evaluate bus operations and the possible effects on traffic.
McGean said Ocean City staff had already made the town’s concerns known at the staff level and said officials are willing to continue working with the state on a different solution. For now, though, the town is making clear it does not support the pilot as proposed.