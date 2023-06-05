OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department are investigating the death of a man found in his car Sunday night near the Greene Turtle on Coastal Highway.
Police say they arrived to the parking lot near 116th street just after 11 p.m. last night on reports of a man unconscious in his vehicle. Officers began lifesaving efforts until Emergency Services arrived, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, though police say foul play is not suspected and there is not a threat to the community.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.