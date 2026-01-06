OCEAN CITY, MD– A brand-new officer is expanding the Ocean City Police Department's capabilities.
OCPD announced its first-ever bloodhound, Mackenzie, graduated from a six-week initial K9 training program and began work on New Year's Eve with handler PFC Devin Bartrom.
Officials say Mackenzie's new skills will enable OCPD to track and locate criminal suspects or missing persons in vulnerable situations.
The 16-month-old bloodhound was donated by nonprofit Public Safety Dogs, Inc., according to OCPD.